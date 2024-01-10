Robyne’s Landing opens doors in Huntington Beach

A guest congratulates Robyne Wood, executive director of Robyne’s Nest, during the grand-opening ceremony for the new Robyne’s Landing student transitional living home in Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

A nest is ideal.

But sometimes birds — or high school students — who take flight also just need a landing place for a while.

Robyne’s Landing, a transitional living house for abandoned and severely neglected students that will be operated by Huntington Beach nonprofit Robyne’s Nest, held a grand-opening ceremony Wednesday morning.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Lindsay Lane was heavily renovated after it was purchased.

Robyne Wood, with scissors, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of Robyne’s Landing student transitional living home in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was a vision long-coming,” Robyne’s Nest executive director Robyne Wood said. “Kids need a home, and it takes a village. We did housing for five or six years, and it was just constantly turning.”

Wood said Robyne’s Nest was renting a house for three years, but had to move out of when COVID-19 hit.

“I think it felt as uncomfortable for me as it did for the students sometimes,” she said. “It was just a constant marathon. I came to my board in January of 2022 and said, ‘We need to buy a house right away.’ And they said, ‘OK,’ and we started working.

“We hope this can be a place for kids whose parents, for whatever reason, are not taking care of them. They can come here, finish high school and feel like they mean something and they’re worth something. If they can finish high school and get on a path to self-sufficiency and get all the skills that they need, it really is important … No child needs to be on their own trying to finish off school.”

A full-time house manager will be on-site at Robyne’s Landing to work with the at-risk youth.

Guests and community members tour Robyne’s Landing student transitional living home in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Wood said the seven-month renovation took the house, built in 1968, down to the studs. It added 648 square feet to the property, including one more bedroom and two more bathrooms.

Her nonprofit worked with HomeAid Orange County, another nonprofit, which helped find resources and make connections. HomeAid found local construction company Boyes Construction Inc. as the contractor.

“Brian and Melissa [Boyes] were about to retire,” HomeAid Orange County executive director Gina Cunningham said with a smile. “We said, ‘No, no, no, you would be the perfect contractor in Huntington Beach.’ It’s their finale before they retire.”

Cunningham added that HomeAid is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and has helped about 80 projects in that time.

Fair Trade Real Estate also provided a check of more than $150,000, Wood said.

Robyne Wood, executive director of Robyne’s Nest, thanks guests, builders and community members during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The grand opening for Robyne’s Landing on Wednesday featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and thanks to all of the other contractors and donors who helped make the new transitional living house a reality. The Rev. James Pike of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection prayed a blessing over the house.

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark gave Wood a commendation and took pictures, along with Mayor Pro Tem Pat Burns and council members Casey McKeon and Natalie Moser.

Van Der Mark said someone like Wood offered her an act of kindness when she was a teen mom who was homeless three times, which brought her hope to keep going. She, along with many of the other dozens of attendees, took tours of the house once the ceremony had concluded.

“I love it,” Van Der Mark told Wood. “Even just the colors you used are so happy and lively. Sometimes even the colors make a difference, because they bring out your mood.”

Guests and community members tour the new Robyne’s Landing student transitional living home in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marina High School Principal Morgan Smith also attended . Smith said he has known Wood for more than a decade, before she started the nonprofit in 2015. Her kids attended Dwyer Middle School while he was principal there.

Smith said the best way to describe her is tenacious. She described herself during the ceremony as someone who has “a lot of visions,” which drew laughs from attendees.

“She started off with getting kids gifts for Christmas, ‘Let’s get some gift cards for families that can’t afford gifts,’” Smith said. “That’s where it all started, and now it’s a home for kids that are in danger of being unhoused. It’s pretty amazing. Robyne has always been someone who knows what’s needed. Whatever the families and kids need, she’s going to make it happen.”