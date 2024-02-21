Man charged in connection with Newport Beach attack pleads not guilty

A man arrested in connection with attacking a man in Newport Beach this week pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is next due in court Feb. 29 for a pretrial hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

A Santa Ana man was charged Wednesday with attacking a man in his 60s in Newport Beach.

Steven Soliz, who turns 31 on Thursday, was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and inflicting injury on an elder adult, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

Soliz was also charged Wednesday for allegedly scuffling with Orange County sheriff’s deputies. In that case he was charged with resisting an executive officer, battery against an officer and assault on a custody officer, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and battery.

Soliz is accused of attacking a man, who was about 68 or 69, around noon Monday near Crystal Cove State Park, according to Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon. It was not clear what provoked the attack, Oberon said.

Soliz pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was next due in court Feb. 29 for a pretrial hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.