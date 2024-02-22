Traffic collision in Huntington Beach kills Stockton man

A 67-year-old man from Stockton died Wednesday night in Huntington Beach after being struck by a gray 2021 Tesla Model Y while he was on foot.

Huntington Beach police responded to reports of the incident near Beach Boulevard and Williams Drive at around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police located the victim in the roadway; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Tesla, identified as a 33-year-old man from Huntington Beach, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Advertisement

Impairment did not seem to be a factor, police said.

Early investigation suggests that the Tesla was traveling southbound on Beach Boulevard in the second lane just north of Williams Avenue. The pedestrian was walking west across Beach at Williams Drive when he was struck near that intersection as he was in the same traffic lane the Tesla was in.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday as Johnny Lee Davis.

Those with information on the accident are being asked to reach out to contact the traffic investigator on the case at (714) 536-5231.