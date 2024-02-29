Newport-Mesa Unified investigates online circulation of a photo of student with swastika on forehead

An unidentified Newport Harbor High School student reportedly was photographed with a swastika on their forehead when off campus. Above, students leave the campus in this file photo.

In a notice sent Wednesday to parents of Newport Harbor High School students, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District condemned antisemitism after a photo of a student with a swastika on their forehead was circulated online.

District spokeswoman Annette Franco said the photo was taken off-campus and that the district became aware of the photo on Wednesday. No identifying information about the student was released, nor was Franco able to confirm whether or not the student would be suspended from attending classes.

“We are investigating and will take appropriate action,” Franco said.

In the statement, the district stated antisemitism “in any form, has no place within our schools and we do not condone this type of behavior.”

“As a district that values inclusivity, respect and understanding, we address such matters with diligence and sensitivity. We continue to combat hate by working with the OC Jewish Federation, maintaining our strong partnership with the LA and OC Museum of Tolerance and the No Place for Hate program,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

“In times like these, we must come together as a community and continue to stand in solidarity against hate so that our district remains a kind and welcoming community for everyone,” the district said.

This is the first incident reported this year, but Newport Harbor High School and the Newport-Mesa Unified School District has come under fire for previous incidents where swastikas were reported, including the 2019 party where students from three of the district’s high schools were pictured around a beer-pong swastika, and more recently at Corona del Mar High School, after swastikas were spotted on a locker.