Charged electric vehicle enthusiasts motor to Laguna Beach for Rivian model reveal

The Rivian South Coast Theater in downtown Laguna Beach was the venue Thursday when Rivian revealed its new R2, R3 and R3X electric vehicles.

A capacity crowd filled the Rivian South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach Thursday morning when electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian raised the curtain on three new vehicles in a grand reveal event.

Excitement was in the air when the trio of new vehicles — the R2, R3 and R3X — were brought out on stage before guests who had been invited to witness the unveiling at the recently reopened theater that overlooks Main Beach.

RJ Scaringe, the chief executive of Rivian, presented the vehicles, highlighting their ability to assist those seeking adventure. He showcased features such as the vehicles’ bike rack and storage capabilities. He lauded their ability to “make a smaller car feel really big.”

Advertisement

“Ultimately, we as a company, we as Rivian, we exist to not only help transition a world away from combustion fuels into electrification,” Scaringe said. “We exist to help generate amazing memories in the process of doing so.”

A five-seat, midsize SUV, the R2 is considered to be a more affordable option than the R1 line of vehicles. Pricing of the R2 is expected to start around $45,000.

Reservations have opened for the R2 with a refundable deposit of $100. The anticipated delivery date of the R2 vehicles is the first half of 2026.

Irvine-based Rivian had been on the decline in the first quarter of 2024. The Los Angeles Times reported the electric vehicle-maker made a 10% reduction in its workforce in February, and the stock plummeted by 25% in a single day.

The launch of the new vehicle line on Thursday resulted in an uptick in Rivian stock, which closed at a 13.42% increase in market value.