Around Town: Three locals honored as Women of the Year by Petrie-Norris

Annette Walker, from left, Soledad Rivera and Joyce LaPointe were honored Thursday as 2024 Women of the Year by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine).

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) honored Women’s History Month Thursday by naming three Orange County residents as 2024 Women of the Year.

Costa Mesa Police Deputy Chief Joyce LaPointe, President of City of Hope Orange County Annette Walker and CalOptima Health community relations manager Soledad Rivera were selected to receive this year’s honor, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and leadership by women.

“These three honorees are working each and every day to keep our communities healthy and safe, and they serve as inspiring role models for women and girls in Orange County to pursue their goals and ambitions,” Petrie-Norris said Thursday.

Laguna Beach middle school student captures first place in writing contest

Izzie Tran, a student at Thurston Middle School, has won first place in the 25th annual Holocaust Art & Writing Contest, according to a news release issued Friday by the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

Her winning entry was entitled “Mourning Silence,” a response to the testimony of Kurt Messerschmidt, who described the aftermath of Kristallnacht when some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to Nazi concentration camps.

Tran was recognized at an award ceremony held Friday at Chapman University’s Memorial Hall. She will be invited to participate in an expense-paid study trip in June to visit the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, the Japanese American National Museum, and other sites in Los Angeles, as well as to meet with members of the 1939 Society. Tran’s essay can be found at the school district’s website.

OCC launches mental health crisis line

Orange Coast College announced the launch of its mental health crisis line on Wednesday. The college partnered with Protocall Services to provide the service, which can connect students with a crisis counselor if they call (714) 714-7715 and press 9. The line is available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. and all day on Saturday and Sundays. Students will also be able to access it while on breaks from school.

OCC Theater presents ‘Born Yesterday,’ dance students offer ‘Enter Chaos’

The Orange Coast College theater department presents its production of playwright Garson Kanin’s “Born Yesterday,” which opened Friday, on March 16, 17, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. will be held on Mar. 24.

Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for general admission. Parking will be available in Lots C and D near the Robert B. Moore theater. Visit occtickets.universitytickets.com.

On Monday, OCC’s Dance Improvisation team will perform “Enter Chaos,” near the campus’ Starbucks and Parking Lot D, from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The team’s choreography is inspired by the Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavillion exhibit “Roger Whitridge: Order and Chaos” featuring paintings by OCC instructor Whitridge. The free exhibit runs Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and ends Thursday.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach opening indoor pickleball courts

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announced Wednesday it would be opening its doors for indoor pickleball on March 18.

The club has three courts available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Players will need to pay $10 hourly for doubles play and $20 hourly for singles play. Four spots must be reserved for singles play. For more information or to rent a court, visit bgclagunabeach.org/adult-pickleball.

Rentals available for North Beach Cottage No. 9

The Crystal Cove Conservancy announced Friday that Cottage No. 9 will be available for reservations starting Monday, beginning at 8 a.m. for stays beginning on April 15. Cottage availability will be released on a 30-day window. To make a reservation visit reservecalifornia.com.

Pageant of the Masters holds March 28 casting call, seeks female volunteers

Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters is hosting a second open casting call on March 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds to primarily recruit female volunteers for its upcoming summer production, “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” which will run from July 6 through Aug. 30.

Pageant organizers are seeking women applicants of diverse ages and ethnic backgrounds, specifically with heights ranging from 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10. No prior theater experience is necessary — the only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.

The Forum Theatre is on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Those unable to attend on March 28 can contact the pageant’s casting office for a private appointment and measuring at (949) 494-3663 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fifty-one high school seniors earn associate’s degrees from Golden West College

Golden West College announced Friday that 51 seniors at Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley submitted their petitions to graduate from the community college. Those students are part of Los Amigos’ Early College Academy, which is a dual-enrollment program that lets students taking college-level courses as early as ninth grade. Those graduating this year are the first cohort to complete the program.

Corona del Mar Residents’ Assn. to meet March 21

The Corona del Mar Residents’ Assn. (CdMRA) will hold its monthly community meeting on March 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the OASIS Senior Center. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley will be speaking at the meeting to share updates on county legislation and projects. Additionally, Mayor Will O’Neill and Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman will be providing reports on the city in addition to staff from the Newport Beach Police Department.

All residents of Corona del Mar are invited to attend. To RSVP, visit cdmra.org. Register by March 20.

Costa Mesa High School Drama presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ March 28 to 30

The Costa Mesa High School Drama program will perform “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which pays tribute to the Jazz-age shows of the 1920s with dancing, lights and bedazzling music that’s sure to get feet tapping.

Billed as a “musical within a comedy,” the production features music and lyrics from Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and a book by Don McKellar and Bob Martin. Actors will be supported by Costa Mesa High’s award-winning band members playing live from an orchestra pit.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” runs March 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and on March 30 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the CMHS Performing Arts Center, 2650 Fairview Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for students and can be purchased by calling (714) 424-8706 or at the door 45 minutes prior to each show.

For more information, visit cmhsdrama.com or email costamesahs.drama@gmail.com.