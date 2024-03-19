Huntington Beach Union High School District superintendent to retire

Huntington Beach Union High School District Supt. Clint Harwick will be retiring this summer, according to an announcement issued by the district on Monday.

Huntington Beach Union High School District will soon begin the process of searching for a new superintendent.

District officials announced Monday the pending retirement of Supt. Clint Harwick, who will be leaving the position after seven years. Harwick, 61, will finish out the remaining academic year before his departure this August.

Harwick has about 36 years of educational experience under his belt, having started his career as a campus custodian, according to the news release announcing his retirement.

Prior to the Huntington Beach Union High School District, Harwick was a superintendent in the Rim of the World Unified School District in San Bernardino County; the Charter Oak Unified School District in Covina and Saddleback Valley Unified School District in Mission Viejo.

He was hired as superintendent of HBUHSD in 2016 after the departure of then-Supt. Gregory Plutko, who left for another district.

District board president Duane Dishno, who was also the board president at the time of Harwick’s hiring, said in a statement, “Dr. Harwick has played such a critical role in affecting the climate, attitude, and reputation of our schools! He has provided momentum and direction by pairing his vision for our students and our schools with an unrelenting passion for instructional improvement.

“Most importantly, he has conveyed a sense of connection and belonging by helping all of us to understand that we succeed and fail together. Our students and staff have felt safe and cared for under his leadership. Dr. Harwick has inspired the best in every member of our district team. While we wish him well in his retirement, his smile and compassion will be missed.”

The school board of trustees met at a special meeting on March 16 to discuss the next steps for hiring a new superintendent, according to district staff.