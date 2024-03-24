Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 24, 2024
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Duke’s dream, now realized, the focus of Huntington Beach surf exhibit
- Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center breaks egg-citing news of new arrivals — baby hawks
- Gaza war threatens to divide O.C.’s Human Relations Commission from within
- American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 celebrates 100 years in the community
A2
A4
A6
- Apodaca: Whatever its origins, oil sheen is a warning we must heed
- Mailbag: Readers decry aim to privatize H.B. library
A7
