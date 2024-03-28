Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Padraig Harrington makes birdie putt to win Hoag Classic
- A vision of affordable housing at Fairview Developmental Center comes into focus
- UCI Health acquires four community hospitals, including Fountain Valley Regional
- Search for Laguna Beach city manager continues as Sean Joyce’s time in town ends
- O.C. families heed the Beyond Blindness call to hunt for beeping Easter eggs
