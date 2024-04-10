Two O.C. residents among 4 people arrested in alleged organized retail theft ring

Four people were arrested Tuesday after the California Highway Patrol’s task force on organized crime served search warrants in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Authorities today announced the arrest of four Southland residents — three men and a woman — who allegedly participated in organized retail thefts of merchandise that totaled close to $300,000.

Investigators from a California Highway Patrol task force on organized retail crime executed search warrants at four locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday, the CHP reported.

They apprehended 44-year-old Orange resident Jeremy Johnson, 39-year-old Huntington Beach resident Marta Hardt, 47-year-old Studio City resident Chung Pei and 35-year-old Brea resident Shen Li, all on suspicion of engaging in organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy.

During their investigation, authorities discovered two suspects were allegedly stealing merchandise from retail stores, including Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement, and delivering the items to separate fencing locations.

“The buyers of the stolen merchandise may or may not be aware that the products they are purchasing were stolen as part of an organized retail crime operation,” the CHP said in a statement.

The agency did not say when the alleged crimes took place.