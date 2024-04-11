Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, April 11, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday's newspaper.
Coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Encampment cleanup near marshlands on track, county supervisor’s office says
- Working Wardrobes holds family festival in lieu of gala to support area job seekers
- Laguna Beach City Council appoints former resident Dave Kiff as city manager
- Costa Mesa council to re-dredge proposal for second Raising Cane’s drive-through
- Ocean View schools form committee to assess what to do with surplus properties
A2
- CdM alumna Maddie Musselman shines as Team USA women’s water polo tops Australia
- Edison’s Alexa Sheldon shoots up leaderboard after Arcadia victory
A6
