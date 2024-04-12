Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, April 12, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Defense in Bernstein murder trial puts blame on Woodward’s ‘internal struggles’ during opening statements
- ‘Major sticker shock’: Harbor Commission ships 300% mooring rent hike proposal to Newport Beach City Council
- Commissioners, residents express frustration at Huntington Beach Community & Library Services meeting
- Huntington Beach launches new city website
- Tibetan monks to return to Laguna Beach
A3
