Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 13, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Orange Coast fashion department to host green fashion show
- Man gets 40 years to life for fatally shooting 6-year-old Aiden Leos on Costa Mesa Freeway
- Laguna Beach looking to rehabilitate its first fire engine, a 1931 Seagrave
- Daily Pilot Girls’ Water Polo Dream Team: Ryan Chalupnik played big for Newport Harbor
A3
- The Crowd: Campaign is on for new tile mural to depict Balboa Island icons, history
- Around Town: Newport Beach Animal Shelter to host pet adoption event
A5
A6
