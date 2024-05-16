Bicyclist killed in Fountain Valley hit-and-run

Fountain Valley police have opened a hit-and-run investigation into a fatal traffic collision that killed a bicyclist. The incident occurred Sunday morning.

A Huntington Beach man died of his injuries after being involved in a fatal traffic collision on Sunday morning in Fountain Valley, authorities announced Thursday.

Antonio Huerta, 52, was discovered to have sustained traumatic injuries after officers responded to the intersection of Slater Avenue and Santa Maria Street shortly after 7 a.m., police said.

Huerta, who had been riding a bicycle, was found on the sidewalk at Slater Avenue just west of Santa Maria Street. Paramedics transported Huerta to a local hospital, but he died of his injuries on Monday.

Fountain Valley police have opened an investigation into the incident. The vehicle involved traveled eastbound on Slater Avenue from Newland Street before entering the bicycle lane and striking the bicyclist, authorities said. The vehicle did not stop following the collision, police said.

Those with information that could lead to the identification of the driver and the vehicle are being asked to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department’s traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.