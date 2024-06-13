Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Multiple agencies share task of keeping streets safe during Trump’s Newport Beach stop
- O.C. judge sides with former Huntington Beach mayor in Pacific Airshow lawsuit
- Federal appeals court upholds gun sales ban on state lands, re-holstering fairground shows
- Suspect in May 31 Huntington Beach murder of nurse arrested near border
- Boston welcomes Newport Harbor High School’s wind ensemble, orchestra for a visit
- First-time politician announces campaign for Huntington Beach City Council
- Arrest made in 2023 traffic collision that killed Newport Beach man
