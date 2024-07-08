President Biden expected to attend Laguna Beach fundraiser July 26

President Joe Biden is expected to attend a campaign fundraiser on July 26 in Laguna Beach hosted by Anne Earhart and Janet Keller. Above, Biden arrives for a campaign event held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15 where more than $28 million was raised.

President Joe Biden, who is still working to re-solidify support of Democrats following a shaky debate performance, is expected to visit Laguna Beach later this month for a campaign fundraiser.

Details were scant, but an invitation obtained by the New York Times indicated that Biden will attend a July 26 event in Laguna Beach hosted by Getty oil heiress and frequent Democratic donor Anne Earhart and longtime political consultant and activist Janet Keller.

According to the New York Times, tickets will range from $1,000 to $250,000.

Biden was in Southern California in mid-June, attending a June 15 star-studded fundraiser in downtown Los Angeles that also featured former President Barack Obama and first lady Jill Biden. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel moderated part of the event, which also included appearances by George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack Black, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jason Bateman and Kathryn Hahn.

Biden campaign officials said the event raised more than $28 million.

Twelve days after that event, however, the campaign took a hit with Biden’s uneven performance in a debate with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Biden’s performance led to questions about his age — 81 — and his ability to serve out another term.

Some have questioned whether Biden should step aside in favor of another candidate — suggestions that Biden has spent the past week rebuffing.

Biden sent a letter to House Democrats on Monday saying it is time to put doubts about his competency behind them and coalesce behind his campaign.

Biden also called in to the MSNBC show “Morning Joe” on Monday to say he has no intention of leaving the race.