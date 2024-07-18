Around Town: Early-bird signups welcome for upcoming Meals on Wheels’ Pickleball Bash

Meals on Wheels Orange County is hosting its first-ever Pickleball Bash tournament at the Tennis and Pickleball Club in Newport Beach on Saturday, Sept. 28. Registration is open now.

Organizers promise competitive pickleball matches as well as beginner-friendly activities. Players and spectators must be at least 21 years old and registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 25.

For more details or to secure spot, visit mealsonwheelsoc.org/pickleball-bash, contact events@mealsonwheelsoc.org or call (714) 761-2638.

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance announces its new board

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA), a coalition of arts organizations from throughout the city, announced Thursday directors serving its 2024-25 board term. They are Michael Ervin, president; Jay Kramer, vice president; Rob Harryman, treasurer and Victoria Gerard, secretary.

“We’re delighted to have these engaged and talented people representing our association,” said Amy Francis Dechary, LBAA’s immediate past president, in a statement. “These board members bring with them a strong dedication to the arts and deep involvement in a variety of our city’s arts programs. We welcome their stewardship and contributions.”

Ervin, who also serves as an arts commissioner for the city, said he’s looking forward to the the work the board and alliance organizations will be doing in the coming year “to bring the power of art to our community and the public.” Rob’s experience with No Square Theater, Jay’s involvement with the Laguna Community Concert Band and Victoria’s position with the Laguna Art Museum will continue to be valuable as they bring their unique perspectives and commitment to LBAA.”

For more information about the LBAA visit lagunabeacharts.org.

World Affairs Council of O.C. plans ‘Africa Rising’ talk

The World Affairs Council of Orange County will present “Africa Rising: Economics, Energy & Mineral Development, and Conflict,” a luncheon with a moderated discussion followed by a question-and-answer session, on Wednesday, July 24, at Quail Hill Community Center in Irvine.

Panelists will be Kelechi Kalu, a political science professor at UC Riverside, and Peter Bryant, an expert on the energy transition and the criticality of the minerals value chain. The moderator is Samar Al-Bulushi, assistant professor of anthropology at UC Irvine and nonresident fellow at the Quincy Institute.

The event will take place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Check-in and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The community center is located at 39 Shady Canyon Drive. To register visit worldaffairscouncil.org.

Options for Fairview Developmental Center site to be reviewed

The city of Costa Mesa and community members will review three different housing and open space conceptual plans for the Fairview Developmental site based on community input during a sessions this month.

Attendees will learn the results of analyses on traffic impacts, required infrastructure and financial feasibility of the concept plans, with the information provided in English and Spanish. The following dates, times and locations have been set:

— Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., Norma Hertzog Community Center, 1845 Park Ave.

— Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. St. John the Baptist Catholic School’s multipurpose room, 1021 Baker St.

— Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Virtual/Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/84840612725, meeting ID: 848 4061 2725

For more information fdcplan.com.

