Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Jeff Deffenbaugh, Jamie O’Brien and Ilima Kalama inducted into Surfers’ Hall of Fame
- Newport Beach pediatrician sues hedge fund he partnered with, alleges managers put profits before patients
- One lucky fairgoer buys $1M winning scratcher at OC Fair
- Equestrian holdouts, horses barred from O.C. fairgrounds arenas amid contract dispute
- Laguna Beach aims to beautify commercial district with incentive program
Inside
