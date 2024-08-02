Convicted robber charged with hit and run in Huntington Beach this week

Huntington Beach police said officers were dispatched to Adams Avenue and Brookhurst Street regarding a hit-and-run just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They later tracked down the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen, and a police chase ensued.

A 49-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with a hit-and-run collision in Huntington Beach that injured a woman and with leading police on a chase.

Nakia Terrell Rouise was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, evading a police officer, reckless driving, failing to stop at a hit and run with injury and car theft, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Adams Avenue and Brookhurst Street regarding the hit-and-run, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

An officer tracked down the suspected vehicle, which had been stolen, a short time later, and when the officer attempted to pull the driver over the suspect kept going, and the pursuit ultimately ended when the car was disabled, police said.

Rouise was convicted of robbery in October 2002 and in January 1994 in Los Angeles County, according to the criminal complaint.