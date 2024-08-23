Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Laguna Beach welcomes back students, launches preschool program
- School board approves new AI-enhanced surveillance system at Newport-Mesa Unified campuses
- ‘Taste’ returns Sunday for Huntington Beach foodies
- Hoag refines Compass program, focusing on proactive health
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.