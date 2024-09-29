Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Lido Theater is ready for its third act in Newport Beach
- Plans for the Ranch at the O.C. fairgrounds advance, as equestrians file lawsuit
- Newsom signs bill adding key O.C. civil rights case to state’s history textbooks
- ‘Community pillar’ Newport Rib Co. hits the big 4-0
Inside
- Newly hired Anaheim ethics officer outlines his duties in first public comments
- Olive Crest breaks ground on O.C. apartments for transitional youth in need
- ‘OCVibe Unveiled’ shares a glimpse of Anaheim’s future
- A Word, Please: Legalese is a thing, even when it doesn’t come from lawyers
- Pastor’s Perspective: Religious diversity is a foundation of the nation
- Mailbag: Election thoughts and more from Pilot readers
- The 17th Door in Buena Park opens to an extreme haunt experience
