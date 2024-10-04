Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for robbery of Costa Mesa jeweler

Marvin Antoine Brown, who pleaded guilty in April, was given credit for about five years in custody, according to his attorney.

A 30-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison for his part in kidnapping and robbing a jeweler in Costa Mesa and attempting to kidnap a jeweler in Yorba Linda nearly five years ago.

Marvin Antoine Brown, who pleaded guilty in April, was given credit for about five years in custody, according to his attorney Joel Garson. Co-defendant Cedrick Emillion Reynolds, 33, who also pleaded guilty in April, was also sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Co-defendant Leonard Antonyeo Berry, 35, also pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted kidnapping to commit a robbery, kidnapping for a robbery, torture, robbery, false imprisonment and battery, all felonies, and admitted sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a gun and inflicting great bodily injury on a victim.

Advertisement

Berry accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin. He had 1,811 days credit for time behind bars awaiting trial.

The three were charged in connection with abductions Nov. 30, 2019, in Yorba Linda and Dec. 4, 2019, in Costa Mesa.

The three and a fourth unknown suspect drove from San Bernardino to Yorba Linda in Reynolds’ Toyota Camry on Nov. 30, 2019, prosecutors said in court papers. They parked outside of a jewelry store owner’s home and when he arrived home, two of the defendants grabbed him and attempted to pull him back into his Audi.

The fourth suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, but when the victim “screamed and fought” for a minute the four suspects fled, prosecutors said.

The victim owned the Watch and Wares store at 40 Plaza Square in Orange, prosecutors said. The victim found a GPS tracking device on his car on July 9, 2019, that was bought by Berry.

Four days after that attempted kidnapping, another jewelry store owner was targeted by the defendants, prosecutors said. The owner of Diamond and Jewelry Exchange at 1808 Newport Blvd. in Costa Mesa was closing up shop when two men got out of Reynolds’ car and assaulted the victim.

A map of the site of Diamond and Jewelry Exchange at 1808 Newport Blvd. in Costa Mesa, where the owner was robbed, kidnapped and beaten over several hours on Dec. 4, 2019. He was later found in Santa Ana. One of the men involved in the crime was sentenced Friday. (Daily Pilot)

The men stuffed the victim in the car, bound him with duct tape and drove off before beating him “severely over the course of the next few hours,” prosecutors said.

The victim was driven to 2040 E. Dyer Road in Santa Ana, where he was dumped with no shirt and duct-taped around his legs, prosecutors said. His attackers took his blue Submariner Rolex watch worth about $20,000 and a gold chain worth about $27,000 as well as a gold ring and some diamonds.

A tow truck driver found the victim about 11 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for a fractured jaw, broken orbital sockets, multiple rib fractures, a cut on his liver and significant bruising all over his body, prosecutors said.