Huntington Beach rescue crew extricates motorist from Talbert Marsh after crash

Huntington Beach police and fire crews performed a water rescue Monday morning, after a vehicle traveling on Pacific Coast Highway crashed into the wetlands area of Talbert Marsh and became submerged in water, officials reported.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said first responders were called to the area near the juncture of PCH and Brookhurst Street at around 8:15 a.m. They arrived to find a black SUV occupied by a single adult male.

Assisted by lifeguards, officers worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Cuchilla confirmed.

To help protect the surrounding habitat from exposure to any harmful substances originating from the collision, members of the city’s hazardous materials team deployed booms in the immediate vicinity to prevent fuel contamination.

In a Facebook post following the incident, police officials expressed appreciation for the assistance being provided by California State Parks and the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy.

An investigation into what caused the solo vehicle crash is ongoing, Cuchilla said Monday.