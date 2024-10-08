Advertisement
Huntington Beach rescue crew extricates motorist from Talbert Marsh after crash

A black SUV became submerged in Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
A black SUV became submerged Monday morning after driving off PCH into Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, police reported.
(Courtesy of the Huntington Beach Police Department)
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 
Huntington Beach police and fire crews performed a water rescue Monday morning, after a vehicle traveling on Pacific Coast Highway crashed into the wetlands area of Talbert Marsh and became submerged in water, officials reported.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said first responders were called to the area near the juncture of PCH and Brookhurst Street at around 8:15 a.m. They arrived to find a black SUV occupied by a single adult male.

Assisted by lifeguards, officers worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The unidentified man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Cuchilla confirmed.

To help protect the surrounding habitat from exposure to any harmful substances originating from the collision, members of the city’s hazardous materials team deployed booms in the immediate vicinity to prevent fuel contamination.

In a Facebook post following the incident, police officials expressed appreciation for the assistance being provided by California State Parks and the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy.

An investigation into what caused the solo vehicle crash is ongoing, Cuchilla said Monday.

Huntington Beach police and fire personnel Monday respond to a crash just off Pacific Coast Highway near Brookhurst Street.
Huntington Beach police and fire personnel on Monday respond to a solo vehicle crash just off Pacific Coast Highway near Brookhurst Street, where a man drove into Talbert Marsh.
(Courtesy of the Huntington Beach Police Department)
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

