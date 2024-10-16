A historic home, one of the oldest in Costa Mesa, is for sale on Newport Boulevard

A historic home known as the Station Master’s House was reportedly built as early as 1880 in Santa Ana and moved to Costa Mesa in the 1940s, where it shares a lot with three other buildings. It’s all for sale at $2.6 million.

Tucked between commercial lots on Costa Mesa’s Newport Boulevard is a half-acre parcel containing a historical gem, one of the city’s oldest homes, built as early as 1880, and it can be yours if the price is right.

The 900-square-foot maize-colored structure is one of four located at 2150 Newport Blvd., which also holds a private backyard, detached garage with a laundry room and two industrial buildings zoned for commercial business.

The property recently entered the market under Orange-based commercial real estate broker Ashwill Associates with a listing price of $2.6 million and is being pitched as a mixed-use property or potential infill development.

Real estate broker William Hugron stands inside the Station Master’s House, a late 19th-century home on Costa Mesa’s Newport Boulevard currently up for sale. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

But the humble abode’s storied provenance sets it apart from its companions.

Referred to as the Station Master’s House, the home was built as living quarters for the station master who worked the Paularino branch of the Santa Ana and Newport Railway, which ran from the county seat to the Newport Pier.

It is reportedly one of the oldest homes in Costa Mesa, second only to the Diego Sepulveda Adobe, built around 1820 as a way station for cattle drivers during California’s Mission period.

Although its construction preceded the arrival of the railroad in 1892, there is no documentation verifying the home was ever used for its intended purpose prior to the system’s closure in 1933, according to a historical building guide produced by the Costa Mesa Historical Society.

Visitors look at a home built in 1880, one of the oldest in Costa Mesa, next to Diego Sepulveda Adobe at Estancia Park, built in 1820. The home, with three others at 2150 Newport Blvd. is for sale. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Constructed from redwood, the two-bedroom, one-bath home was reportedly moved to Costa Mesa sometime in the 1940s and has remained relatively undisturbed, minus some interior renovations, as nail salons and light industrial operations sprung up and shrouded it from view.

“When they built homes in the late 1800s they didn’t include kitchens or restrooms, because they had outhouses and outdoor kitchens with barbecues,” said William Hugron, the broker who’s been showing off the property to prospective buyers.

“When they moved the house to the property, they added a kitchen and bathroom — the house is in absolute mint condition.”

Hugron said the property is uniquely equipped to provide a potential buyer the opportunity to live and work on the same site and possibly rent out additional spaces. The current owner, a personal fitness trainer, lived in the home and transformed an 1,880-square-foot building on site into a workout studio.

A training studio is one of four buildings situated at 2150 Newport Blvd. in Costa Mesa, currently listed for $2.6 million. (Courtesy of Ashwill Associates)

Although the property is adjacent to both commercial and residential lots, most who come to tour the site either have business uses in mind or simply book appointments out of curiosity.

“It’s created a lot of interest among looky-loos. I’ve had numerous interested parties look at it,” the broker said Monday. “Somebody wanted to build a private club, a cigar club, I had a dog trainer look at it, a physical therapist and a travel agency. Because of its size, you could also tear it down and build something else.”

The Historical Society guide indicates the Station Master’s House could qualify for the National Historic Registry, but no such designation currently exists at the site.

The site last sold in 2014 for a reported $750,000 and has undergone a few upgrades since then. Despite a steady stream of prospective buyers, the asking price has dropped in recent months — from $3.6 million to $3.2 million down to the current listing — despite the property’s pristine condition.

“I need the right person for this property,” Hugron said Monday. “It’s a unique property requiring a unique buyer.”