Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of murder, after girlfriend found in trash can
- U.S. Court of Appeals hears Huntington Beach’s federal case against state housing mandates
- Huntington Beach City Council candidates dish on housing, other issues at forum
- Cause of fire that destroyed Laguna Canyon home Sunday remains under investigation
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.