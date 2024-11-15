Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach business district brings holiday ‘magic’ to downtown’s Main Street
- Pacific Airshow lawsuit against former Huntington Beach mayor dropped
- Sculptures to stay on display longer at Newport Beach Civic Center Park
- Tourism marketing organization to boost downtown Laguna Beach under new agreement
- Costa Mesa couple, boating enthusiasts complete 6,000-mile Great Loop voyage
Inside
- Ascon resumes cleanup of Huntington Beach landfill site
- Fountain Valley police nab local man who allegedly robbed bank, fled with cash
- Public input on construction of proposed surf park sought by Newport Beach officials
- Newport Harbor boys’ water polo upends rival CdM to advance back to CIF final
- Costa Mesa football gets ‘special’ playoff win at home
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.