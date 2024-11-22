Laguna Beach Unified terminates contract with Supt. Jason Viloria

LBUSD Supt. Jason Viloria stands in the center quad on the first day of school at Laguna Beach High School. On Friday, Laguna Beach Unified officials announced the termination of their contract with Viloria, effective Dec. 31.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously voted to terminate their contract with Supt. Jason Viloria, effective Dec. 31.

The board announced the decision in a statement Friday. Members said it was not related to his performance but rather due to “anticipated changes in the governing board that may influence the direction and priorities of the district moving forward.”

“The current Board of Education and I mutually decided that my stepping aside at this time would provide the incoming board with the opportunity to shape the leadership that best aligns with its vision for the district’s future,” Viloria wrote in a letter to LBUSD families. “While agreeing to the separation agreement was one of the most difficult decisions of my career, I believe it is the right choice to honor the progress we have made together and to ensure the district continues to thrive.”

Viloria has led LBUSD since 2016 and is credited with helping the district achieve first place in 2024 for assessments in English, art, math and science. During his tenure, the district has also doubled participation in advanced placement classes, expanded opportunities for dual enrollment in technical education programs and developed mental-health support systems on campuses. Viloria also set LBUSD facilities on a path to attain carbon neutrality by 2030.

District officials observe work done on a well space at Thurston Middle School in Laguna Beach on Aug. 13. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Unified School District)

“I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to work with a parent community that is so highly engaged and deeply invested in their children’s education,” Viloria wrote. “Your active involvement has been a cornerstone of our district’s success, and it is this partnership between families and schools that makes LBUSD truly special. As we move forward, I encourage you to continue this vital participation.”

A pair of newcomers to the LBUSD Board of Education won seats in the November election. They ousted Jan Vickers, an incumbent who had served six consecutive terms since 2000.

Sheri Morgan and Howard Hills will be sworn into the district’s governing body on Dec. 16. Meanwhile, the board will work to appoint an interim superintendent.