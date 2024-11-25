Advertisement
News

Night of 1,000 Lights poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary at Sherman Library & Gardens

A dancing gnomes decoration welcomes guests during the Nights of 1,000 Lights at the Sherman Library & Gardens in 2022.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
One of Corona Del Mar’s most iconic holiday celebrations returns to the Sherman Library & Gardens in December for its 10th anniversary.

Night of 1,000 Lights kicks off with a member-exclusive evening on Dec. 5 and has dates open to the general public scheduled through Dec. 22. The event recasts the gardens as a an LED-illuminated wonderland packed with family and photo-friendly attractions.

Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens returns for its 10th anniversary.
Maria Kho walks through the tunnel of lights with her little baby during the 2022 Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens. This year’s event starts Dec. 5 with a members-only viewing and on Dec. 6 to general public.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
The popular tunnel of light running down the central path of the facility returns, along with other favorites like a neon, blacklight-lit display in the conservatory that’s best enjoyed with a pair of 3D glasses. The “boogie bonanza” in the tea garden will serve a “Crystal Disco Christmas vibe,” representatives for the venue said in a news release. Families can warm up over s’mores at the fire pit, and Santa will be on hand to greet kids in his adobe cottage.

Admission is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Kids age 3 and under get in for free. Additional information is available at thesherman.org.

Guests walk through an installation during the Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens.
Guests walk through the 3D Trouble in Paradise installation during the 2002 Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

