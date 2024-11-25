Night of 1,000 Lights poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary at Sherman Library & Gardens
One of Corona Del Mar’s most iconic holiday celebrations returns to the Sherman Library & Gardens in December for its 10th anniversary.
Night of 1,000 Lights kicks off with a member-exclusive evening on Dec. 5 and has dates open to the general public scheduled through Dec. 22. The event recasts the gardens as a an LED-illuminated wonderland packed with family and photo-friendly attractions.
The popular tunnel of light running down the central path of the facility returns, along with other favorites like a neon, blacklight-lit display in the conservatory that’s best enjoyed with a pair of 3D glasses. The “boogie bonanza” in the tea garden will serve a “Crystal Disco Christmas vibe,” representatives for the venue said in a news release. Families can warm up over s’mores at the fire pit, and Santa will be on hand to greet kids in his adobe cottage.
Admission is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Kids age 3 and under get in for free. Additional information is available at thesherman.org.
