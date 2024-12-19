Checks from Hyundai 5K awarded at Fountain Valley City Council meeting

Community groups hold up checks for organizations that participated in the Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Fun Run at the Fountain Valley City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Fun Run has continued to grow in recent years, and it has provided opportunities for local community organizations to get a monetary return for their participation.

Hyundai Motor America, which has a headquarters in Fountain Valley, has held the run to raise funds for pediatric cancer research for 26 years. The city of Fountain Valley became a partner of the event in 2022. Since then, participation has skyrocketed.

“While Hyundai has been hosting the run for years, we began our partnership in 2022 with 516 runners,” said Christie Araiza, the community services manager for the city. “In 2024, we were up by 271% with 1,398 runners. … We will continue to work with our community groups. Each year, the goal will be to grow the numbers. We can do that with everyone involved, and we are lucky to have such great organizations in our city.”

A dozen groups that had at least 20 registered runners were in attendance at the City Council meeting Tuesday, where they were recognized and received checks for their organizations. The race took place at Fountain Valley Sports Park on Sept. 28.

“What’s great about this event, it benefits Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and our cause is to help kids fight cancer,” said John Guastaferro, the executive director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. “It’s a life-saving cause, so with every step along that 5K, you are helping kids who are fighting cancer, but we’re also helping the kids of this community.

“That’s why it’s a collaborative event. The proceeds benefit Hyundai Hope on Wheels, as well as benefiting the local community here in Fountain Valley. … That’s why we consider this one of our most special events throughout the year, which happens in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Community organizations that came out in big numbers largely featured local schools from the elementary to high school level. The Fountain Valley dance team had 138 runners and received a check for $4,830. The program had the most runners for the second year in a row after it had an event-best 63 runners a year ago.

Courreges Elementary School ($4,200; 120 runners) and Masuda Middle School ($2,520; 72 runners) rounded out the top three participating groups.

Michelle Karajelian, manager of corporate social responsibility and external relations for Hyundai, said the event raised $10,000 for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in support of pediatric cancer research, while $38,455 went back to local community groups.

Elvin Miali served as Fountain Valley police chief from 1986 to 2003. (Courtesy of city of Fountain Valley)

Former Police Chief Elvin Miali remembered

The Fountain Valley police department announced the passing of former Police Chief Elvin Miali last month, and another former police chief remembered a mentor at Tuesday’s proceedings.

Matt Sheppard, who recently retired as chief of the department on July 4, returned to the council chambers to pay tribute to the man that hired him.

“He changed this department from good to great,” Sheppard said of Miali, who died on Nov. 16. “He was a transformative leader, and he was just all about speaking the truth and connecting with the people, and putting the right people in the right positions.

“I was fortunate to walk into his door one day, and he offered me a job. He’s the one that started my career here in Fountain Valley, and I’m very thankful for him.”

Miali, who joined the Fountain Valley police department as its police chief and served in that position from 1986 to 2003, began his career in law enforcement with the San Gabriel police department in 1967.

His tenure as the police chief saw the department implement the use of the Live Scan fingerprinting system, bring motor officers back to the traffic bureau, and create the law enforcement and apprehension program, which is now called the special investigations unit.

Legal counsel receives one-year extension

The City Council approved a one-year extension for the city’s legal consultant, Harper & Burns.

Additionally, the panel approved a 3.2% increase to the hourly rates for services rendered, as requested by the firm, to adjust for inflation. The raise is in line with the consumer price index increase for the greater Los Angeles-Anaheim-Long Beach area, per a staff report.

Following the increase, the hourly rate for a partner will be $199. A senior attorney will come at an hourly rate of $182, an associate at $165, a law clerk at $107, and a paralegal at $107.

Fountain Valley entered into an initial three-year agreement with Harper & Burns on Sept. 7, 2021. The panel exercised the option for the first of two additional one-year terms.