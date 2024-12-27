Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Getting his kicks: Newport Coast karate instructor beloved in community
- Huntington Beach City Council to give already-approved Bolsa Chica senior project another look
- Laguna Beach police notifying businesses of connected DUI arrests
- Chabad Center to celebrate Hanukkah with Fashion Island menorah lighting
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.