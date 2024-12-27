Surf City Splash turns 25 on New Year’s Day

Hundreds of people, some wearing costumes, dip their feet into the chilly Pacific Ocean during the 2023 Surf City Splash.

New Year’s Day has always been a good time to take the plunge in Huntington Beach.

The Surf City Splash returns Wednesday for the hundreds eager to take a dip into the Pacific Ocean at high noon.

This year marks the silver anniversary, year 25 of the venerable free event. Some participants will be in costume, while others wear swim trunks to practice their ritual.

“It’s pretty much an H.B. tradition,” said former world champion surfer and event emcee Peter “PT” Townend, though even he personally has not dipped his body into the ocean to celebrate. “It’s pretty crazy, mate, that they’ve been doing it for 25 years.

“I’ve never jumped in,” added Townend, originally from Australia, with a laugh. “Sorry, I’m from a warm water climate.”

Townend is also the executive director of the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, which will host the Surf City Splash this year along with Zack’s at the Beach.

Peter “PT” Townend, left, shown here in 2023 with Surfing Walk of Fame inductee Robert “Chuy” Madrigal, is the emcee for the Surf City Splash this year. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Zack’s owner Mike Ali is offering a Splash breakfast special, with a breakfast burrito and Bloody Mary drink for $15.

“They got their liquor license now, so you can actually have a Bloody Mary at the beach after you get out of freezing cold water,” Townend said with a laugh. “We’re also going to have a little ukulele band playing in there too in the middle of the day. It should be fun.

“I would think most people would get their breakfast burrito and Bloody Mary after the Splash, I would think. You don’t want to fill yourself up and jump in the freezing cold water — you might sink.”

Another part of the action this year is a Pier Plaza vendor market, which will run from Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s an online auction at tinyurl.com/splashauction with bids already in, and an opportunity drawing (tinyurl.com/surfdraw) on New Year’s Day.

Before the Splash, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a costume contest will be held. There are six categories: best group, best sea creature, oldest in costume, youngest in costume, best hat and best 2025 New Year’s costume.

Miss Huntington Beach Nicole Vogt and her Royal Court will be judging the costume contest, while “mermaids” float around for photo opportunities.

Certificates of participation are $5, and Surf City Splash attire will also be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the International Surfing Museum.