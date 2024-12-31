Pacifica Christian High proposes conversion of offices and storage into athletic facility

The Newport Beach Planning Commission will consider plans to convert some of Pacifica Christian High’s off-campus office space and storage into an athletics facility on Thursday.

A public hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, will focus on plans to convert some of Pacifica Christian High’s off-campus office space and storage into an athletics facility.

The new facility would replace one set aside for warehousing and administrative offices on the 800 block of Production Place, just around the corner from the main campus. However, the school’s existing conditional use permit for that lot prohibits students from being on that property. So, Pacifica Christian officials have asked the Newport Beach Planning Commission to amend the agreement so their athletes can have access to the proposed training site.

The remodel of the existing building at Production Place would result in a 4,300-square-foot training facility in addition to 2,500 square feet of office space. It would be equipped with batting cages, weight racks and exercise machines, according to a report by city staff. School officials expect about 15 to 20 students to use the space at a time, but it could accommodate as many as 40.

Advertisement

The facility is intended primarily for use during athletes’ off-seasons. No games or practices would be held there.

The city’s traffic engineer has reviewed the plan and determined that it would not have add congestion to surrounding streets.The renovated site would retain parking for staff. Students using the facility would be required to leave their vehicles at preassigned spots on other lots.

The Planning Commission will review the proposal during a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive. Interested residents are welcome to observe or offer public comment.

Pacifica started out as a small school converted from the former West Newport Community Center at 883 W. 15th St., permitted for 125 students and 15 staff members. In 2021, the school broke ground on its larger main campus at 1499 Monrovia Ave., allowing it to expand enrollment to 305 students.

The Planning Commission approved another increase to the school’s student cap in August 2023, bringing it up to 385. That’s also about the time Pacifica Christian began leasing the property on Production Place that has been suggested for renovation.