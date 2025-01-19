Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Dynamic concert set to celebrate African American musical artists
- Democratic Party of Orange County elects Florice Hoffman as new chair
- New O.C. GOP chair lauds ‘good competent conservative governance’ pushing back on state, calls on grassroots candidates to seek office
Inside
- San Clemente addresses wildfire preparedness after devastating L.A. blazes
- Supervisors shrink O.C. Human Relations Commission in revamp
- Apodaca: The fires to our north could have easily happened here in Orange County
- A Word, Please: When ‘each’ isn’t a pronoun, the rules can get tricky
- Mailbag: Huntington Beach repeats history
- Newport Beach woman cultivates a new culinary gardening business
- ‘Brian’s Magnificent Garden’ digs into the art of storytelling at Casa Romantica
- O.C. chefs, restaurants team up to serve wildfire relief
