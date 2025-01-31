Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach Sports Hall of Fame inducts first class this weekend
- Orange County Fair CEO Michele Richards to retire in spring, after 23-year career
- Plan to lift Costa Mesa short-term rental ban for L.A. fire refugees extinguished
- Blunt-force trauma found on humpback whale that washed up in Huntington Beach
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.