Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- OC Pom Rescue celebrates 5 years of going to the dogs
- Pro-Palestinian student group at Chapman University stripped of MLK award
- Costa Mesa officials attempt to crowd competing views, uses into Fairview Park plan
Inside
- Former Navy diver teaching surf classes without permit sues, accusing Newport Beach of promoting monopoly
- O.C. Supervisors tighten grip on public contracts following bribery scandal
- 2 Orange County cities beef up street food enforcement
- Contemporary art served sunny side up at the Great Park Gallery in Irvine
- Apodaca: In the 21st century, grandparenting isn’t like it used to be
- Mailbag: Reserve Watch at wetlands is an encouraging development
- ‘Shakespeare in Love’ arrives at Fullerton’s Maverick Theater in time for Valentine’s Day
- Chapman University uses state grants to support the next generation of entrepreneurs
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.