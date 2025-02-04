129-home community breaks ground in Huntington Beach

A rendering of the Essex + Gage townhouse community, which has broken ground in Huntington Beach.

New housing is quickly coming to one of the most bustling areas of Huntington Beach.

Landsea Homes recently broke ground on a 129-unit townhome community called Essex + Gage, located on Edinger Avenue just west of Gothard Street.

The all-electric townhomes are each three stories, with two to four bedrooms. They will range in size from 1,097 square feet to 2,516 square feet.

“We’ve monitored a few other new developments that have gone up and they’ve done really well,” said Patrick Higgins, vice president of sales and marketing for the California division of Landsea Homes. “The housing stock, the existing housing, it’s Huntington Beach — a lot of single-story homes, a lot of homes built in the 1950s and ’60s. A lot of people love Huntington, love the vibe, and I don’t think the city goes out of their way to add new development.

“One thing we appreciate about Huntington, they want Huntington to remain Huntington, and we agree. I think they want to set the bar high to maintain the attractive nature, the feel of Huntington, and we’re all about that.”

Higgins said a grand opening is planned for sometime in June.

The Essex + Gage townhouse community, shown in a rendering, will open later this year next to Golden West College. (Courtesy of Landsea Homes)

The project, on a 5.62-acre lot adjacent to Golden West College, was previously brought forward by another developer and approved by the Planning Commission on a unanimous vote in 2023.

Landsea, which has other properties in Orange County but is building in Huntington Beach for the first time, closed on the land last June and is now the builder for the project.

The Essex homes are row townhomes, 71 in all, while the 58 Gage homes are U-shaped. There are 11 different floor plans overall, Higgins said.

Each home features smart home automation technology, including Apple Home integration. The complex will also contain a pool, spa and outdoor barbecue and fire pit area, as well as public open space with a dog park and turf area.