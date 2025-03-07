Fixing of law banning trap, neuter return of Costa Mesa ferals re-caged — for now

Advocates of “TNR” maintain the process is a humane way to reduce cat populations over time without having to euthanize ferals. But the practice is banned in Costa Mesa.

A long-awaited discussion about legalizing the trap, neuter and return of feral cats back onto Costa Mesa streets was temporarily put back in its cage this week but may yet see the light of day, city officials assured residents Tuesday.

Mayor John Stephens, who serves as a council liaison to the city’s Animal Services Committee, was moved by recent renewed pleas from members, animal lovers and rescuers already engaging in TNR to consider a revision of city laws prohibiting the practice.

Advocates maintain the process is a humane way to reduce cat populations over time without having to euthanize feral felines simply for being unowned. However, Costa Mesa municipal code forbids the release of such animals into the general populace.

Following on the heels of a talk during a Feb. 26 meeting of the committee — where the matter has been researched, punted and researched again since 2018 — Stephens decided to gauge whether his colleagues would vote to consider the matter at a future City Council meeting.

So, the mayor initially placed the item on an agenda for Tuesday’s meeting under a provision requiring council approval for items estimated to take more than four hours of staff time to implement. However, due to a technicality in the staff report, the item was subsequently pulled from the agenda.

That did nothing to deter about a dozen residents who, speaking in public comments, implored council members to not only legalize TNR, but consider creating a program that would allow local rescuers to share their data and expertise with animal services officers and possibly collaborate on programs and seek grant funding to grow the effort.

A resident identifying herself only as Megan reminded the council of a cat-hoarding situation that occurred two years ago at a home on 20th Street, where she and other animal lovers raised funds across multiple counties and trapped and fixed more than 20 feral cats.

“Let’s be clear, TNR has been happening without extra staffing from Animal [Services], happening without a municipal shelter and is happening without the city’s funding because community members are paying for it out of pocket,” she said. “We want this program and we need this program.”

Animal Services Committee Vice Chair Becca Walls, speaking on her own behalf, said she and others have been working to pass new language that would allow now-covert trappers to work with the city to address the problem.

“There is a community that wants to work together, you just need to make it legal and give us the opportunity,” she said. “Please honor the work that’s been done and take a look at it.”

Upon hearing comments for the nonagendized item, Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez and council members Arlis Reynolds and Loren Gameros indicated they’d be open to hearing the matter.

Gameros — whose wife is a manager for the nonprofit Priceless Pets, a city contractor overseeing pet adoptions and veterinary services for strays — assured residents it was not the city’s intention to let the matter languish indefinitely.

“Nobody’s pushing anybody aside,” he said. “We’re looking for a solution, and that’s not going to happen overnight. There are no absolutes in this, but we do have some opportunity to create and provide a program that I’m sure would be workable and, with a little course correction, we can probably fix this over time.”

Stephens explained he wanted to take the temperature of his fellow council members for a possible TNR discussion but pulled the item off the agenda after hearing from the city’s police chief that the staff report he’d compiled would have to be revised.

Police officials determined Priceless Pets, acting as the city’s veterinary services provider, would be authorized under the law to trap, neuter and return feral cats — a fact that was not clear under previous interpretations of the municipal code.

“I needed to rewrite the report at a minimum. But I didn’t have time to revise it,” Stephens clarified. “I’m hearing that people want to bring this forward, and council members want to bring this forward. So, I’m not even sure I need the four-hour [vote] anymore. But I’m willing to bring it back at the next meeting.”