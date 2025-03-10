Huntington City Beach to host Wango Tango concert in May

Singer Meghan Trainor, shown at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in 2023, will be performing at Wango Tango in Huntington Beach on May 10.

Following a three-year absence, the Wango Tango concert is back, and will be held May 10 in Huntington Beach.

Gwen Stefani and Doja Cat are headliners for the iHeartRadio concert at Huntington City Beach, officials announced Friday. On-air personality Ryan Seacrest of KIIS-FM will host the concert.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wango Tango back, knowing fans have been eagerly awaiting its return,” KIIS-FM program director Beata Murphy said in a news release. “This year, we’re elevating the experience with an unforgettable day of music, energy, and beach side vibes — everything that defines SoCal. We’re also shaking things up by featuring some of the biggest artists with extended set times, unlike ever before.”

The Wango Tango lineup also includes Meghan Trainor, DJ David Guetta, Katseye, Nmixx, Xikers, A20 May and Hearts2Hearts. Five of the nine acts are considered Korean popular music (K-Pop).

Code Four, the Huntington Beach-based event management company, is producing the event. Code Four has been operating the Pacific Airshow since acquiring it in 2018.

In 2021, Code Four hosted an Afterburner Music Festival that ran for two nights concurrently with the air show, bringing live music back to Huntington City Beach for the first time in several years. More recently, the ’80s-themed Darker Waves Festival came to the beach in November 2023.

“We are privileged to work with the world-class team at iHeartMedia on such an iconic brand, Wango Tango,” Code Four CEO Kevin Elliott said in the release. “I grew up attending this festival as a KIIS-FM listener, and it’s surreal for our team to now be working on delivering the next iteration of the Wango Tango experience here in my hometown of Huntington Beach, one of the most incredible venues in the world.”

Tickets for Wango Tango go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. to KIIS Club VIP members, and Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public.