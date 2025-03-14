41st annual Spirit Run returns to Fashion Island, building community, promoting fitness

Alexis Garcia had shown promise in 800 meter and 1.5 mile runs in middle school, so he was eager to take on his first “real race” in 7th grade: the Spirit Run’s 5k event hosted at Fashion Island.

It was twice as long as any distance he had ever attempted before. The reality of that set in midway through; he wound up regretting the massive lunch he had eaten earlier as it sloshed about his guts while he tried to keep pace with his competition.

“I remember I got past this other kid and I was like: ‘OK, what am I gonna do now? How do I race this second half?” Garcia told the Daily Pilot Friday. “...That’s when it hit me, towards the middle of the race. I was like ‘Oh man, I’m getting tired.’”

Garcia said the Spirit Run taught him lifelong lessons about distance racing and perseverance; completing it fueled a huge boost to his confidence. He went on to compete for Newport Harbor High, and earned a full ride to CSU Fullerton.

After he graduated in 2023, Newport Harbor invited Garcia to come back to their distance running program as a coach. And on Sunday, March 16, he’ll return to the race that kick-started his athletic career, the 41st annual Spirit Run.

The event has been a springboard for numerous local youth who have gone on to become elite runners, according to Diane Daruty, president and race director of Newport-Mesa Spirit Run, Inc. This year’s participants include former UCLA runner George Gleason and Steve Scott, the world record holder for the most sub-4 minute finishes in the mile.

Participants can choose a variety of different events based on their age and skill level. They’re welcome to go at their own pace, especially in more lighthearted races like the dog mile, family mile and toddler trot. And anyone taking part is welcome to grab a pair of St. Patrick’s Day themed sunglasses from organizers while supplies last.

Entry fees for the event support local schools and charities. For Sunday’s full schedule, visit newportspiritrun.org/schedule.

The Spirit Run isn’t just for top tier athletes, Daruty said. It’s an opportunity for anyone interested in living a healthy lifestyle to either test their limits, or just get out and get to know their community a little better, all for good causes.

“It’s about teaching kids the value of hard work, discipline perseverance, goal setting on top of getting to hang out with your friends and family and having fun, Daruty said. “...With running, all you need is a pair of shoes and hard work.”

Garcia, who emigrated with his family from Mexico City to Costa Mesa when he was 13, said the Spirit Run introduced him to a larger community of runners that has helped inspire and encourage him over the years. It was a turning point that allowed him to gradually come out of his shell.

“Runners are the most supportive athletes, I would say, “ Garcia said.

The Spirit Run started out in the 1980s with with just two parent teacher associations in the Newport Mesa-Unified School district hosting a 5k and children’s dash, Daruty said. Over the decades it grew by adding more events and inviting more schools to participate.

But in 2010, representatives for the coalition of PTAs organizing the event decided to pivot from it and host individual jog-a-thons instead. Daruty was the head of the committee responsible for putting together the Spirit Run at the time and, instead of allowing the fundraising gathering become a thing of the past, created her nonprofit to keep it alive.

“I like kids to understand the value of setting a goal and doing the work to achieve that goal,” Daruty said. “And then you get there and you get your shirts and medals .... it brings me a lot of joy.”