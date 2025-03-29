Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, March 29, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach filmmaker “snapt” after thieves stole his identity, exposes ID theft ring targeting surfers
- Laguna Beach community shows support for existing homeless shelter in canyon
- Laguna Beach awarded FEMA and state grant funding to mitigate wildfire hazards in two canyon areas
- Daily Pilot Girls’ Water Polo Dream Team: Newport Harbor enjoyed gift of Gabby
Inside
