Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, April 11, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Strings attached: Huntington Harbour Yacht Club members to create ‘oyster condos’
- Laguna Beach to conduct noise policy study for Irvine Bowl
- Vanguard peer educators teach H.B. high school students about dangers of human trafficking
- Partially deadlocked jury finds Newport Beach doctor accused dealing drugs guilty of 1out of 35 charges
- Costa Mesa is calling ‘citizen scientists’ to join in City Nature Challenge bioblitz
- Newport Beach charity pickleball event raises $95,000 for first-gen college students
Inside
