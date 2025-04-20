Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, April 18, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Heidi Zuckerman to step down from Orange County Museum of Art’s exec role
- Huntington Beach will pay up to $1.1 million more to complete oil well abandonment at City Hall
- 52nd Newport Beach International Boat Show pairs yachting lifestyle with family fun and VIP experiences
- Foodies invited to Relish Newport Beach this summer
Inside
