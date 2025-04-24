Adam Neeley named Artist of the Year in Laguna’s Art Star Awards

Adam Neeley, right, accepts the Artist of the Year honor from presenter Jay Kramer during the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards on Wednesday at the Festival of Arts.

Adam Neeley’s creations shine brightly for the many who wear the finished products created by the Laguna Beach jewelry designer and goldsmith.

Before a crowd of his creative peers and other purveyors of the arts, Neeley received the Artist of the Year award on Wednesday at the 17th annual Art Star Awards in his hometown.

“Twenty years ago, I dreamt of coming to Laguna Beach and joining this amazing art colony, and I did,” Neeley said. “With a great leap of faith, I opened my first gallery on PCH in North Laguna gallery row. I was 21 years old, and here we are 20 years later.

“I joined the Festival of Arts and exhibited proudly for 12 years and felt like, ‘You know what, I’m becoming part of this amazing art community.’ … Last year, I was very honored to be the first decorative art exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum. … Along this creative journey, I’ve met so many wonderful friends and patrons that have supported my art and a deep thank you for this, and for this community to continue to focus [on] and support the arts.”

Winners of the Art Star Awards gather for a group picture, including Jennifer Ayala, Nicola Freeman, Mark Sperling, Steve Brittan, Katherine Morton, Adam Neeley, and Faye and Wayne Baglin, from left, at the Festival of Arts on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The other nominees were Piper Bangs and Andrew Myers.

Bangs, who graduated from the Laguna College of Art and Design with a degree in drawing and painting in 2024, had exhibitions throughout the country, with another exhibiting engagement in Seoul, South Korea.

Myers was nominated after showing “Life in Translation” in a Honarkar Foundation exhibit. The artwork displayed versatility across the mediums of painting, screw art, and sculpture. He recently opened a gallery on Forest Avenue.

Art Star Awards emcee Chris Quilter makes remarks on Wednesday at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chris Quilter, a longtime writer for local parody production Lagunatics, emceed the event, held annually by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance. Given his background, the show could not go on without some well-placed jokes, including shots he took at his own artistic credentials, and of course, word play.

“They’ve been limited to largely writing for Lagunatics — for 20 very odd years,” Quilter said. “Now, we don’t know a lot about art, but we know what we like to poke fun at. We accuse the Pageant [of the Masters] of standing still artistically. It takes a moment, then it sinks in.”

In the closing moments of the celebration, Jean Stern was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement award. Stern has served as the director emeritus of the Irvine Museum, senior curator of UC Irvine’s Institute and Museum of California Art, and as a curatorial fellow at Laguna Art Museum.

Katherine Morton, museum educator at Laguna Art Museum, left, accepts the Best Arts Program award from presenter Sharbie Higuchi. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I am deeply sorry that my wife, Linda, and I could not attend this in-person, as I am writing this from my hospital bed,” Stern said in remarks read by Victoria Gerard, deputy director of Laguna Art Museum. “Most of all, I am grateful and reassured by the LBAA’s dynamic and active organizations that Laguna Beach will continue its significant role in the arts of California.”

The evening also featured live caricature drawings of guests, as well as a display of some of the handiwork worn on the runway during the Laguna Art Museum’s upcycled couture fashion show.

Prior to the awards program, the Laguna Beach Community Jazz Band set the mood with its live performance from the stage.

Faye Baglin, and husband Wayne, background, receive the Arts Patron of the Year honor at the Art Star Awards. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Arts Patron of the Year went to Faye and Wayne Baglin, both of whom have served on the board of numerous arts organizations in the community.

The Outstanding Arts Collaboration honor went to Laguna College of Art and Design, Group Y and Rivian, which worked together to put on a speaker series called Creativity Flow.

“Creativity Flow began as an idea to bridge the classroom and the creativity industries to bring our students closer to the visionaries shaping culture and to inspire conversation at the intersection of art, design, innovation and impact,” LCAD president Steve Brittan said. “What it has become has exceeded our wildest expectations. Held at the beautiful Rivian South Coast Theater, Creativity Flow has evolved into a marquee gathering of creative energy, where students meet mentors, ideas meet opportunity, and industries meet the next generation of talent.”

Group Y chief executive Mark Sperling, Rivian retail field marketing lead Jennifer Ayala and Steve Brittan, president of LCAD, accept the Outstanding Arts Collaboration award on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Art Museum’s Creative Foundations K-12 Education was recognized as the Best Arts Program. The program helps connect underprivileged youth with access to arts education and reaches 5,500 students across 46 schools from 16 districts. It provides art supplies, community events, in-class instruction, teacher professional development and free museum admission for children under the age of 12.

The winners went home with a “Louie,” the name given to the sculpted works of local artist Louis Longi handed out as trophies.