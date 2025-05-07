Student killed and 2 others injured in stabbing at Santa Ana High School; suspects at large

One teenage boy was killed and two others injured after a fight among students led to a deadly stabbing outside of Santa Ana High School on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Two suspects remain at large.

Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the entrance of the school around 3:25 p.m. Three victims, described as boys between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, were transported to local hospitals, said department spokesperson Officer Natalie Garcia.

One of the boys was in critical condition and subsequently died of his injuries, while the other two were in stable condition, Garcia said. The victims’ names have not been released.

Two suspects, also believed to be male students at the school, fled the scene. Santa Ana police and Santa Ana School Police officers established a perimeter in the surrounding area and were searching for the students.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the school, and anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8049.

This is a developing story.