California

Student killed and 2 others injured in stabbing at Santa Ana High School; suspects at large

Two people stand outside a school building near palm trees.
Police investigate at Santa Ana High School on Wednesday following a fatal stabbing.
(KTLA-TV)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

One teenage boy was killed and two others injured after a fight among students led to a deadly stabbing outside of Santa Ana High School on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Two suspects remain at large.

Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the entrance of the school around 3:25 p.m. Three victims, described as boys between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, were transported to local hospitals, said department spokesperson Officer Natalie Garcia.

One of the boys was in critical condition and subsequently died of his injuries, while the other two were in stable condition, Garcia said. The victims’ names have not been released.

Two suspects, also believed to be male students at the school, fled the scene. Santa Ana police and Santa Ana School Police officers established a perimeter in the surrounding area and were searching for the students.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the school, and anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8049.

This is a developing story.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

