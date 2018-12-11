Truck explodes in John Wayne Airport employee parking lot; suicide attempt suspected

A truck exploded in an employee parking lot at John Wayne Airport on Tuesday morning, sending one person to a hospital in critical condition. A preliminary investigation indicated a suicide attempt and not an act of terrorism, authorities said.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to the lot at 7:30 a.m. to find a truck with extensive damage from a propane tank explosion, the Sheriff’s Department said. The roof was dislodged and windows were blown out, authorities said.
A man who is not an employee of the airport was taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.
Authorities said they don’t believe the incident was in any way related to the airport.
Multiple propane tanks were found in the vehicle, though it wasn’t clear whether the explosion was in one tank or more, the Sheriff’s Department said.