1 killed, 4 injured in 405 Freeway crash in Costa Mesa

One person died and at least four others were hurt in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa early Thursday, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on the southbound freeway near Harbor Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck involved a big rig and several other vehicles. One vehicle caught fire, according to CHP logs.
No description of the person killed was available.
Authorities initially shut down all but the carpool lane of the southbound 405 following the crash. All but one lane was reopened by 4 a.m.