Around Town: More than 1,000 expected to form a ‘Sea of Pink’ for breast cancer awareness paddle-out

The eighth annual Standup for the Cure to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
More than 1,000 people are expected to ride stand-up paddleboards onto the water and form a “Sea of Pink.”
The program is organized by Susan G. Komen Orange County.
To participate or donate or for more information, visit suftc.org.
Bloomingdale’s hosting event to benefit pediatric cancer research
Bloomingdale’s will host an event to benefit pediatric cancer research from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the store’s locations at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa and Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
The first hour of the event will be a yoga class, followed by shopping. The store will give 10% of the day’s earnings to the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Wiqj6l.
Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club hosts Family Night
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host a Family Night event Friday.
Children are invited for pizza and a movie while parents and caregivers participate in a workshop to discuss drug and alcohol prevention.
Family Night is open to non-members of the club for $20 per family. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.
Blood drive Friday in Newport Beach
A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 4343 Von Karman Ave.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2VGbFJ8.
Alzheimer’s Assn. event focuses on women
The Alzheimer’s Assn. will present a women’s luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach.
The Women #ENDALZ event will focus on how women are affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2JaLUKs.
Dance event and walk scheduled in Costa Mesa to help fight epilepsy
Dr. Tony Adkins of Children’s Hospital of Orange County will host a “Star Wars”-themed dance event to aid the Epilepsy Support Network of Orange County at 9:45 a.m. Saturday before the 10th annual Epilepsy Walk Orange County.
The program will be held at TeWinkle Park, 970 Arlington Drive, Costa Mesa.
For more information, contact Janna Moore, executive director of the support network, at (714) 916-0456 or jmoore@esnoc.org.
OC Fair & Event Center announces more summer concerts
The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa has announced three new concerts coming to the Pacific Amphitheatre this summer.
Three-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile will perform with David Rosales on July 17, Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms will play Aug. 15 and the Pacific Symphony will present the “Tchaikovsky Fireworks Spectacular” on Sept. 7 as part of its SummerFest series.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit ocfair.com.
Mesa Water District to celebrate Water Awareness Month with event Saturday
Mesa Water District will present a free water-efficient landscaping workshop Saturday to celebrate Water Awareness Month.
The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 1965 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.
Guests can learn about turf removal methods, efficient sprinkler systems and water-friendly plants.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2vw1bgX.
Laguna Beach celebrating Heritage Month with events
Laguna Beach will celebrate Heritage Month with a host of events.
The schedule:
-
Laguna Artist’s Studio Trolley Tour: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
-
Historic Residential Project Forum: 6 p.m. May 14
-
Historic Downtown Walking Tour: 10 a.m. May 18
-
Crystal Cove Historic District Walking Tour: noon May 19
For more information, visit bit.ly/2J1m8t1.
Newport Beach Central Library hosting used-book sale
The Friends of the Newport Beach Central Library will present a used-book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1000 Avocado Ave.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2GYkDcz.
Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee holds Attic Treasures sale
The Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee will hold its 13th annual Attic Treasures sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16889 Algonquin St.
The event will feature antiques, collectibles, handbags, toys and other items. Proceeds will benefit the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s music education programs for youths.
To donate items, call (714) 840-7542 or email Madeline@philharmonicsociety.org.
Cars N’ Copters to feature hypercars and helicopters in H.B.
Cars N’ Copters on the Coast will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 21351 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
The event will feature cars such as Koenigseggs, Bugattis, Paganis, McLarens, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins, along with helicopters.
Proceeds will benefit the Huntington Beach Police and Community Foundation.
For more information, visit carscopterscoast.org/about.
Laguna Community Concert Band plays for Cinco de Mayo
The public is invited to a free concert by the Laguna Community Concert Band and the Laguna Jazz Band on Sunday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Laguna Beach High School’s Artists’ Theater, 625 Park Ave.
Director of Anti-Defamation League to speak at UC Irvine
Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, will speak at 6 p.m. Monday at UC Irvine’s Pacific Ballroom.
Segal will speak as part of the university’s “confronting extremism” initiative.
For a campus map, visit bit.ly/2LkPp3x. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/2vFCIFL.
Cleanup event scheduled for Bolsa Chica wetlands
Visit Huntington Beach and the Bolsa Chica Conservancy are partnering for a habitat restoration day from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Interpretive Center, 3842 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach.
Participants will clean the reserve by removing trash and invasive plant species.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Vb9mON.
Newport community meeting to focus on Wooden Boat Festival
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Marine Committee will hold its monthly meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., featuring a presentation about the city’s Wooden Boat Festival.
For more information on the free event, visit bit.ly/2J7AKGp.
Art exhibit at UCI displays experience of LGBTQ community in 1950s
An art exhibit commemorating the experiences of mid-20th century LGBTQ members will run from Tuesday to May 23 at UC Irvine’s Viewpoint Gallery.
“Burning Time: A Graphic Book Collaboration” will feature eight poems and associated panoramic paintings to bring to life the story of a young gay man arriving in New Orleans in the late 1950s.
For a campus map, visit bit.ly/2vxzXGv.
Newport Beach event to focus on tolerance and human relations
An event on tolerance will be presented by Rabbi Rueven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Beach Civic Center, Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.
A panel will discuss tolerance and human relation—a subject brought to light in Newport Beach recently after a social media post of a swastika.
For more information, visit speakupnewport.com.
Orange Coast College to award more than $500,000 in scholarships
Orange Coast College will give out more than $500,000 in scholarships during its 61st Honors Night on Wednesday.
The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the college, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
The event recognizes students for academic excellence and service to the college and community.
For more information, visit orangecoastcollege.edu.
Special Olympics basketball tournament coming to Newport Beach
The second annual Special Olympics Area Basketball Tournament will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. May 9 at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
There will be a torch walk opening ceremony, a mini-hoop challenge, live music, dancing, craft beer, wine and barbecue.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2DLZtwp.
MOMS Orange County presents fundraiser to celebrate motherhood
MOMS Orange County, which helps low-income women access prenatal care, will hold a fundraising luncheon at 11 a.m. May 9 at the Turnip Rose Promenade, 1570 Scenic Ave., Costa Mesa.
More than 200 people are expected to attend the event to celebrate mothers a few days before Mother’s Day.
There will be an opportunity drawing, lunch and a panel discussion, among other activities.
For more information, visit momsorangecounty.org.
Corona del Mar community meeting to feature assistant sheriff
A “Good Morning Corona del Mar” community meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. May 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.
Assistant Orange County Sheriff Jeff Hallock will be the featured speaker.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2IXUM6I.
Girl Scouts event scheduled in Newport Beach
The Girl Scouts will hold a Voice for Girls event from 8 to 10:30 a.m. May 10 at the Newport Beach Country Club, One Clubhouse Drive.
At the event, four older Girl Scouts will share insights into how unconscious bias affects girls and what businesses can do to encourage diverse work environments.
For more information, visit girlscoutsoc.org.
Newport-Mesa school district names Classified Employees of the Year
The Newport-Mesa Unified School District board recently recognized My Hong Lam, Tabitha Strange and Scott Parks. as 2018 Classified Employees of the Year.
Lam has worked in nutrition services for about 18 years, Strange is a special-education instructional assistant at Victoria Elementary School and Parks has worked in transportation for the district for more than seven years.
“Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you for your dedicated efforts that continue to make Newport-Mesa an exceptional learning environment for our students,” Supt. Fred Navarro said in a statement.
Newport Beach Summer Artist Series to bring shows and exhibits
The Newport Beach Summer Artist Series will bring music and art to the city throughout the season.
The schedule:
-
Newport Beach Art Exhibition: 1 to 6 p.m. June 15, Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive
-
The Side Deal concert: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 16, Civic Center Green
-
Sculpture Exhibit opening: 1-5 p.m. June 22, Civic Center
-
Smith Country Band concert: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 7, Civic Center Green
-
Queen Nation concert: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Civic Center Green
-
Flashback Heart Attack concert: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Civic Center Green
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Y4gN7k.
More than $700,000 raised for veterans
The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation recently raised more than $700,000 for local veterans in partnership with the Orange County Real Estate Luncheon at Hotel Irvine.
“The Orange County Real Estate Luncheon demonstrates how leaders from one of the county’s most important sectors can grow the good not only for veterans and their families, but for our community as a whole,” foundation President Shelley Hoss said in a statement. “Their continued commitment and generosity is instrumental to helping the Orange County Veterans Initiative create positive futures for local servicemen and women and their families.”
