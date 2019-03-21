New project proposed for former Boeing land in Huntington Beach

The property management company that bought part of Boeing Co.’s Huntington Beach campus last year plans to redevelop three buildings into new flexible office, warehouse and industrial space, according to a city manager’s report released Tuesday.
The 610,000-square-foot project at 5301 Bolsa Ave. is called Huntington Gateway. The plan is to remodel the industrial buildings with up to 10 tenant spaces ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 square feet, according to the city report.
Demolition is underway at the site, with construction on the project slated to begin this summer.
Zoe Solsby, communications director for Irvine-based Sares-Regis, confirmed the project Wednesday but said it is still in the early planning stages and that “nothing is definite yet.”
City Senior Planner Hayden Beckman said in an email Wednesday that the entitlement application for the project is still in process by the Community Development Department, which city staff anticipates will take three to five months.
Sares-Regis says its project — which it expects to be completed in the first quarter of 2020 — will produce more than 500 construction jobs and 1,300 operations jobs in Huntington, according to the city.
In May, the city said Boeing was talking with firms interested in buying about 30 acres of the more than 120-acre campus. Four months later, the city announced that Sares-Regis had paid $72.8 million for 285,000 square feet of the property.
Boeing planned to scale down many of its facilities, including the one in Huntington Beach, by a total of 4.5 million square feet.
More than 2,000 jobs from the Huntington Beach facility are moving to other plants, including in Seal Beach, El Segundo and Long Beach.