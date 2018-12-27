2018 in review: Top stories of the year in Costa Mesa

In August, Global Tel Link Corp. — the contractor that oversees the Orange County Jail phone system — characterized the issue as a “human error” that resulted in 1,079 such calls being recorded over a three-year period. However, further court proceedings revealed that the number of privileged attorney-client phone calls that were recorded was 33,812, and members of the Orange County district attorney’s office testified that county sheriff’s and district attorney’s personnel knew of such recordings as far back as 2015.