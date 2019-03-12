Costa Mesa Sanitary District approves $50,000 for restrooms at temporary city homeless shelter

“We commend the Costa Mesa City Council and city staff for their tireless efforts to address the countywide homelessness crisis and to help our homeless population here in Costa Mesa by identifying and providing the facilities, housing and services for those in need,” board President Jim Ferryman said in a statement shortly after the meeting. “The Costa Mesa Sanitary District is proud to partner with the city in finding solutions to this crisis, because it’s going to take a collaborative effort from everyone in the community to solve homelessness in Costa Mesa.”